Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 400 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.26. 1,405,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,589. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $97.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.70 and its 200-day moving average is $91.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

