Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $7.46 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,880 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 30,492 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 169,929 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,291,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,774 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $60,701,000 after acquiring an additional 27,688 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 130.7% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,410 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $2,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

ABT stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.26. 5,556,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,859,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

