Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the second quarter worth about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $185,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 67,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $2,765,625.00. Insiders have sold 36,493 shares of company stock worth $3,414,652 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

NYSE AJG traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $96.36. 18,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $96.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.35.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

