Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 0.9% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 678.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.75. The stock had a trading volume of 767,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,332. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.70 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.42.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.