Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 8,390 Shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned 0.22% of Yeti worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yeti by 107.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,418,000 after buying an additional 2,151,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yeti by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,597,000 after purchasing an additional 902,859 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yeti by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,246,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,912,000 after purchasing an additional 172,873 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Yeti by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,043,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,229,000 after buying an additional 63,497 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yeti by 70.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 686,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after acquiring an additional 283,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,104. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.92.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 152.95% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Yeti’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ryan R. Seiders sold 1,462,751 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $42,419,779.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 820,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $23,788,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,435,983 shares of company stock worth $70,736,627 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yeti in a report on Friday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yeti has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

