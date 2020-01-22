Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $195.78.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. TheStreet downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HSBC downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total transaction of $1,311,591.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $304,419.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,395 shares in the company, valued at $7,412,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,470 shares of company stock valued at $8,452,986. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,243,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,490,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,664.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,024,000 after buying an additional 1,341,730 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 563,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,910,000 after buying an additional 90,041 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,816,000 after buying an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,541,000 after buying an additional 338,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.77. 274,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.51. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $207.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 99.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

