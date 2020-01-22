Robert W. Baird Boosts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $101.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Eaton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Vertical Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,688. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eaton has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $95.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eaton will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $3,061,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,384 shares in the company, valued at $18,044,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,988 shares of company stock worth $5,527,268. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,415,000 after purchasing an additional 341,830 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,004,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,803,000 after acquiring an additional 135,822 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 16,401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,151,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,191 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,036,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,118,000 after acquiring an additional 118,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

