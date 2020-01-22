Rikoon Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Rikoon Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,495,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,749,000 after purchasing an additional 915,061 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,488.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 379,570 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,826,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,099,000 after purchasing an additional 282,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,743,000.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.16. 2,024,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,383. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.27. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $47.32 and a 52-week high of $54.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5814 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

