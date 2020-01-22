Rikoon Group LLC Purchases 2,186 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.1% of Rikoon Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 73,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 183,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% during the third quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.43. 12,518,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,981,600. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $67.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In related news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.