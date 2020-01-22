Rikoon Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Rikoon Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,051,000 after acquiring an additional 237,794 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,446,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43,890 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,170,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 15,172 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,003,000 after purchasing an additional 140,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,058,000 after purchasing an additional 105,690 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.88. The company had a trading volume of 815,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,297. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.69. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.