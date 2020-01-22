Rikoon Group LLC Lowers Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Rikoon Group LLC lessened its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 155.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth $51,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.28. 703,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,731. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.26. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous dividend of $0.56. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 88.93%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.73.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

