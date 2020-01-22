Rikoon Group LLC Has $836,000 Stock Position in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BME traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,077. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $43.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.