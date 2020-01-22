Rikoon Group LLC Decreases Stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Rikoon Group LLC reduced its position in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Crispr Therapeutics were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,777,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,846,000 after purchasing an additional 906,006 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,801,000 after purchasing an additional 121,176 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,167,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 51,665 shares in the last quarter. 49.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,695. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.31. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.35 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $3.35. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $211.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRSP. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.50 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 33,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,353,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 33,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,118 shares of company stock worth $3,620,760 in the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

