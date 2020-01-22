Rikoon Group LLC Acquires 1,125 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,890 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,267,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,368 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 502.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,331 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,786,000 after purchasing an additional 537,370 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8,264.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 456,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,275,000 after purchasing an additional 451,177 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,000,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.50. 3,622,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $11.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. New Street Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays cut GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.