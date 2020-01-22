Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $47.32

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.32 and traded as low as $46.32. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at $46.32, with a volume of 2,108 shares.

The company has a market cap of $520.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70.

In other news, Director Gerard Walter Glynn sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.73, for a total transaction of C$1,874,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 575,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,314,688.28.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

