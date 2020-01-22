RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 62,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $1,011,000. Man Group plc grew its position in 3M by 932.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 86.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 323.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,317,000 after purchasing an additional 102,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $179.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.45 and a 200 day moving average of $168.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $150.58 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

