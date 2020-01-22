RFG Advisory LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 0.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,876,000 after buying an additional 5,632,830 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,727,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,492,000 after acquiring an additional 937,403 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,724 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,092,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,303,000 after acquiring an additional 736,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879,144 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $67.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.12. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

