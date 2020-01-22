RFG Advisory LLC Buys 3,230 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 101,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,605,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,538,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of BATS NEAR opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.29. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.1031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

