RFG Advisory LLC Buys 130 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,454,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 569,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,550,000 after acquiring an additional 152,996 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after acquiring an additional 133,693 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.50 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $108.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.0561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

