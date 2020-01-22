RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 311 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,117,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,583,000 after buying an additional 66,942 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,757,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,686,000 after buying an additional 181,198 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 841,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,761,000 after buying an additional 21,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,398,000 after buying an additional 557,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.10.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $176.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.40. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $177.60.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

