Revlon (NYSE:REV) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Revlon (NYSE:REV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

REV traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,218. Revlon has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $27.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.27.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.90 million. Revlon’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revlon will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Revlon by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Revlon by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,350,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,735,000 after acquiring an additional 91,390 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,000. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

