Resource Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Resource Management LLC lowered its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Southern by 126.5% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,704,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,813 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Southern by 19.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,614,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,352,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 32.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,409,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $68.38. 1,845,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average of $60.52. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $68.29. The firm has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,744.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $124,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,333.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock worth $139,737,603 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

