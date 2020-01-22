Resource Management LLC Sells 192 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Resource Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in Raytheon by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,982. The firm has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $162.67 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.99.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.80.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

