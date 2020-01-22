Resource Management LLC Has $11.07 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,934 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Resource Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $917,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $59.21. The stock had a trading volume of 18,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,661. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $48.26 and a one year high of $59.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.35.

