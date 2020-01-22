Resource Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,503 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Resource Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,033,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,093,000 after purchasing an additional 78,966 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 604.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,737,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,895 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,535,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,983,000 after acquiring an additional 156,571 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 787,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,422,000 after purchasing an additional 88,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 754,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,971,000 after acquiring an additional 33,142 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,388. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.56. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.64 and a one year high of $54.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.