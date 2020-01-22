Resource Management LLC Buys 200 Shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Resource Management LLC raised its stake in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,293 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in IBERIABANK were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in IBERIABANK by 85.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,794,000 after purchasing an additional 569,355 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 123.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,518,000 after purchasing an additional 425,644 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 10.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,670,000 after purchasing an additional 51,377 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 331,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,057,000 after buying an additional 71,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IBERIABANK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,506,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens set a $83.00 target price on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Sandler O’Neill cut IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 target price on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Shares of IBKC stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.87. 10,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,462. IBERIABANK Corp has a twelve month low of $66.55 and a twelve month high of $81.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,441,522.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

