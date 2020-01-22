Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CyrusOne (CONE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE):
- 1/15/2020 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “
- 1/14/2020 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $73.00.
- 1/6/2020 – CyrusOne was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “
- 1/3/2020 – CyrusOne was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/2/2020 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 12/18/2019 – CyrusOne was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/17/2019 – CyrusOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.50 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2019 – CyrusOne had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.
- 12/7/2019 – CyrusOne was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/3/2019 – CyrusOne had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ CONE opened at $64.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day moving average is $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CyrusOne Inc has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -430.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.44.
CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other CyrusOne news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $1,692,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,648.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,539 shares of company stock worth $9,667,068. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.
