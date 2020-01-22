Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CyrusOne (CONE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE):

1/15/2020 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

1/14/2020 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $73.00.

1/6/2020 – CyrusOne was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

1/3/2020 – CyrusOne was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/2/2020 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/18/2019 – CyrusOne was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/17/2019 – CyrusOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.50 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – CyrusOne had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

12/7/2019 – CyrusOne was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2019 – CyrusOne had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $64.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day moving average is $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CyrusOne Inc has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -430.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.44.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.42%.

In other CyrusOne news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $1,692,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,648.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,539 shares of company stock worth $9,667,068. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

