Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Republic First Bancorp an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FRBK shares. ValuEngine raised Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of FRBK stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,898. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $225.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.04 and a beta of 0.86. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Republic First Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

