Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.69

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.69 and last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 6509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPAY. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Repay in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Repay in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Repay in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Repay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Get Repay alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $636.40 million, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of -0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,203,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth about $7,515,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth about $3,669,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the second quarter worth about $2,506,000. Finally, FSI Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth about $2,646,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.