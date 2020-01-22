RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.61

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 244871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

RNLSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Societe Generale downgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RENAULT S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RENAULT S A/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

