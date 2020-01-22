Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 400 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.2% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PEP stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,557,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,161. The company has a market capitalization of $196.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.00 and a 1-year high of $142.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

