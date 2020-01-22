Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 369 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 35,366.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,601,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,831,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,195,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $454,821,000 after buying an additional 195,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 target price (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.38.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $9.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.93. 456,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,096,360. The company has a market cap of $182.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a one year low of $305.75 and a one year high of $446.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $334.53 and a 200 day moving average of $353.08.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

