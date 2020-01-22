Renaissance Investment Group LLC Purchases 590 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.66. The stock had a trading volume of 84,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,603. The firm has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.32. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,212,325.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 995,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,963,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,948,528. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.