Renaissance Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $144.06. 143,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,456. The firm has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.24.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,068,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

