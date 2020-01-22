Renaissance Investment Group LLC Increases Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Masco comprises approximately 2.7% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of Masco worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 88.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,817.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 18.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 73,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $3,336,374.34. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $927,200.00. Insiders have sold 373,274 shares of company stock worth $17,351,185 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

MAS traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $49.55. 89,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average is $43.43. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

