Renaissance Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $300.31. 999,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $302.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

