Relx (NYSE:RELX) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.23

Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.23 and last traded at $26.20, with a volume of 233000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.
RELX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Relx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.
The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
About Relx (NYSE:RELX)
RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.
