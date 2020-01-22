Relx (NYSE:RELX) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.23

Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.23 and last traded at $26.20, with a volume of 233000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

RELX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Relx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Relx by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Relx in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Relx by 11.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Relx by 23.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,334,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,990,000 after acquiring an additional 440,350 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Relx by 125.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 106,071 shares during the period. 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Relx (NYSE:RELX)

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

