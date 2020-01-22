Regal Wealth Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 310.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.72. The stock had a trading volume of 415,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,371. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.07. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $159.49 and a 52-week high of $264.63.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

