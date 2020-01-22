Regal Wealth Group Inc. Has $2.49 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.74. 409,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,698. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.38 and a fifty-two week high of $203.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.31 and a 200-day moving average of $184.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.