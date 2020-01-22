Regal Wealth Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000.

EFAV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.63. 953,946 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.83 and its 200 day moving average is $73.65. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

