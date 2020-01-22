Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.55

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 7419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

In other Redwood Trust news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,305.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 169.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 225,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 141,784 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter worth $6,466,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

