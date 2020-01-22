RED 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $58,885.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, RED has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. RED has a total market cap of $300,445.00 and approximately $58,885.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00659655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007878 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031838 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000529 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

