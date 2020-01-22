Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Grand City Properties (GYC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Grand City Properties (FRA: GYC) recently:

1/17/2020 – Grand City Properties was given a new €24.10 ($28.02) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Grand City Properties had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/16/2020 – Grand City Properties was given a new €24.50 ($28.49) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Grand City Properties was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Grand City Properties was given a new €22.70 ($26.40) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Grand City Properties was given a new €23.70 ($27.56) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Grand City Properties was given a new €21.03 ($24.45) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

FRA GYC traded up €0.34 ($0.40) on Wednesday, reaching €23.06 ($26.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,354 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.75. Grand City Properties SA has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.