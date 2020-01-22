RealTract One Day Volume Reaches $12,117.00 (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. RealTract has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $12,117.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RealTract has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RealTract token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDCM and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RealTract alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $315.77 or 0.03639576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00205090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129406 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RealTract Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract . RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial . The official website for RealTract is realtract.network

Buying and Selling RealTract

RealTract can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Mercatox and IDCM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RealTract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealTract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.