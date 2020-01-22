Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.42. Ready Capital reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Ready Capital had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RC shares. Compass Point cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after acquiring an additional 35,605 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ready Capital by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $15.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

