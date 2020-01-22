Raymond James Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from to in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.07.

Shares of MSFT traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,107,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,908,953. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.92 and its 200-day moving average is $144.54. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $102.17 and a 52-week high of $168.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,264.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 41,753 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 169,277 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,676,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 118.1% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,994 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 19,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

