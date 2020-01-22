Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $164,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,536,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,744,333. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 509.8% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $96.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.33 and a 200-day moving average of $85.00. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $72.94 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

