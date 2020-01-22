RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

RDCM has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RADCOM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADCOM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

Shares of RADCOM stock opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 35.28%. Analysts forecast that RADCOM will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RADCOM stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 311,664 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 2.27% of RADCOM at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

