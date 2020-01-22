Race Oncology (ASX:RAC) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Race Oncology Ltd (ASX:RAC) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.23 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.23 ($0.16), 38,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.23 ($0.16).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 million and a P/E ratio of -4.89.

Race Oncology Company Profile (ASX:RAC)

Race Oncology Limited operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Australia. It develops Bisantrene, a small molecule cancer chemotherapy drug that is used for the treatment of acute myeloid leukaemia. The company was formerly known as Coronado Resources Limited and changed its name to Race Oncology Limited in July 2016.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Race Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Race Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.