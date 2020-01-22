R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,943,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 19.9% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $305.27. 115,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,876. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $295.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.58 and a fifty-two week high of $305.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.4285 per share. This represents a $5.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

